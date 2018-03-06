With three victories in their kitty and only one loss, Multan Sultans are sitting pretty at the top with seven points. Karachi Kings come in at number two with six points, three wins, one loss and a N/R.Peshawar Zalmi are at number three on the table with three victories to their name and Islamabad United are placed at fourth with as any wins.Suffering three defeats, Quetta Gladiators are placed at number five while Lahore Qalandars' hapless performance has kept the side at the bottom with five losses and zero points.The second phase of PSL 2018 resumes on Tuesday with newcomers Multan Sultans looking to extend their lead as they face off with defending champions Peshawar Zalmi.

