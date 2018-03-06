PSL 2018: Here’s where the teams stand after phase one concludes

March 6, 2018
By:shahjahankhurram
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!




 

Multan Sultans lead the PSL points table after the first phase of the tournament concluded a day earlier, with each side having played five matches apiece.Â 

With three victories in their kitty and only one loss, Multan Sultans are sitting pretty at the top with seven points. Karachi Kings come in at number two with six points, three wins, one loss and a N/R.

Peshawar Zalmi are at number three on the table with three victories to their name and Islamabad United are placed at fourth with as any wins.

Suffering three defeats, Quetta Gladiators are placed at number five while Lahore Qalandars' hapless performance has kept the side at the bottom with five losses and zero points.

The second phase of PSL 2018 resumes on Tuesday with newcomers Multan Sultans looking to extend their lead as they face off with defending champions Peshawar Zalmi.

Written by: Shahjahan Khurram
Email This Post

Story first published: 6th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

13-year-old from Badin mimics cricket commentators to perfection

March 6, 2018 6:04 pm

PSL 2018: Peshawar Zalmi to play Multan Sultans

March 6, 2018 5:50 pm

Wedding halls in certain areas of Karachi to remain closed for PSL final

March 5, 2018 7:19 pm

Multan Sultans dethrone Karachi Kings to lead points table

March 5, 2018 6:08 pm

PSL 2018 final tickets to be available from March 15

March 5, 2018 5:21 pm

Ronchi helps Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings

March 5, 2018 9:00 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 06 Mar 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 06 Mar 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 06 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 06 Mar 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 05 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 05 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 05 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 05 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.