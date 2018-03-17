PSL 2018: Foreign cricketers gear up for action in Lahore, Karachi

March 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
As the playoffs commence from Sunday, international cricketers taking part in the PSL 2018 are geared up to perform in Karachi and Lahore as cricket returns to Pakistan.Â 

All foreign players, save for a few, have decided to come to Pakistan the remaining matches of the PSL. All international cricketers from Peshawar Zalmi are ready to come to Pakistan.

Ronchi, Samit Patel and JP Duminy will be seen in enthralling action in the playoffs.

Quetta Gladiators' have been rocked with a couple of setbacks as Kevin Pietersen, Shane Watson and Rossouw have bowed out of the matches being played in Pakistan.

Also read: Kevin Pietersen opts out of PSL matches to be played in Pakistan

Karachi Kings will hope to make it to the final in their hometown as Mills, Simmons and Ravi Bopara have all decided to play in Pakistan. Eoin Morgan will be heading back to England.

Also read: Arrangements for PSL 2018 matches in Lahore being given final touches

Eliminator 1 and 2 will be played in Lahore on March 20 and 21, 2018. The final will be played in Karachi on March 25, 2018.
