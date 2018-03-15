PSL 2018 final tickets sold out

KARACHI: All tickets for the final of PSL 2018 have been sold out.

All tickets, being sold online or at courier service for the match to be played at National Stadium were sold in six hours.

The tickets costing Rs. 1000/- and Rs. 4000/- were sold out within two hours. All the tickets costing at Rs. 8000/- and Rs. 12000/- were brought within the next four hours.

Long queues were witnessed at courier outlets where the tickets are being sold.

Those wishing to see their favorite stars in action raised suspicion as to how the tickets can be sold out in a short space of time.

“We want tickets ! We want tickets,” they chanted.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi had asked the cricket fans to not contact him for free tickets and buy them from the websites.

Story first published: 15th March 2018