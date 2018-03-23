Islamabad United take on Peshawar Zalmi for PSL title

March 23, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

KARACHI: The stage is set for the Pakistan Super League 2018 final between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at Karachi on Sunday.

The players of both teams have asked Karachiites to come out in support of their respective sides.

Islamabad United skipper Jean Paul Duminy confirmed that he is traveling to Karachi. He said, “Don’t forget to support us”.

Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy said that he wanted the people of Karachi to support his side. He added, “I want everyone to wear the yellow shirt”.

Islamabad United, who finished at the top of round-robin stage, qualified for the final after comprehensively beating Karachi Kings by eight wickets.

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Quetta Gladiators by a single run in the first eliminator. They went on to qualify for the final by beating Karachi Kings by 13 runs.

All tickets for the match were sold out in six hours.

Strict security measures are being taken to ensure to untoward incident takes place during the match.


Published in PSL 2018, Sports

Story first published: 23rd March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PSL 2018: Strict security to be ensured for final

March 23, 2018 2:27 pm

Karachi ready for PSL 2018 final

March 23, 2018 2:13 pm

Great to be back in Karachi: Sir Vivian Richards

March 23, 2018 1:43 pm

What has PSL done for Pakistan’s cricket?

March 22, 2018 9:53 pm

PSL final: Important tips for Zalmi to vanquish Islamabad United

March 22, 2018 9:18 pm

‘Don’t sign contracts with players who refuse to play in Pakistan’

March 22, 2018 7:35 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 22 March 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 22 March 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 22 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 22 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 22 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 22 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 22 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 22 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Khan Zahid

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.