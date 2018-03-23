KARACHI: The stage is set for the Pakistan Super League 2018 final between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at Karachi on Sunday.

The players of both teams have asked Karachiites to come out in support of their respective sides.

Islamabad United skipper Jean Paul Duminy confirmed that he is traveling to Karachi. He said, “Don’t forget to support us”.

Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy said that he wanted the people of Karachi to support his side. He added, “I want everyone to wear the yellow shirt”.

Islamabad United, who finished at the top of round-robin stage, qualified for the final after comprehensively beating Karachi Kings by eight wickets.

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Quetta Gladiators by a single run in the first eliminator. They went on to qualify for the final by beating Karachi Kings by 13 runs.

All tickets for the match were sold out in six hours.

Strict security measures are being taken to ensure to untoward incident takes place during the match.

Story first published: 23rd March 2018