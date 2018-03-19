LAHORE: The first eliminator of Pakistan Super League 2018 will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

The winner of the match will go on to play against Karachi Kings in the second eliminator on March 21 at Lahore.

The loser will be knocked out from the tournament.

Karachi Kings, who finished at second place in the round-robin stage, suffered an eight-wicket loss at the hands of Islamabad United in the qualifier.

Islamabad United qualified for the final of this year’s edition as a result.

All the tickets for the match have been sold out.

Strict security measures have been taken to ensure no untoward incident takes place during the match. Contingents of law enforcement agencies and security teams have been deployed inside and outside the stadium.

Lahore’s National Hockey Stadium has been turned into a 20,000 bed hospital.

The match will start at 9 pm.

TEAMS

PESHAWAR ZALMI

Kamran Akmal (wicket keeper)

Andre Fletcher

Riki Wessels

Mohammad Hafeez

Saad Nasim

Darren Sammy (captain)

Liam Dawson

Umaid Asif

Hasan Ali

Wahab Riaz

Sameen Gul

Hammad Azam

Chris Jordan

Haris Sohail

Khushdil Shah

Ibtisam Sheikh

Khalid Usman

Mohammad Asghar

Tamim Iqbal

Sabbir Rahman

QUETTA GLADIATORS

Asad Shafiq

Johnson Charles

Umar Amin

Rameez Raja

Rilee Rossouw

Sarfraz Ahmed (wicket keeper and captain)

Mohammad Nawaz

Anwar Ali

Hasan Khan

Mir Hamza

Rahat Ali

Ben Laughlin

Saad Ali

Saud Shakeel

Chris Green

Mahmudullah

Thisara Perera

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Story first published: 19th March 2018