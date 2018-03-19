LAHORE: The first eliminator of Pakistan Super League 2018 will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.
The winner of the match will go on to play against Karachi Kings in the second eliminator on March 21 at Lahore.
The loser will be knocked out from the tournament.
Karachi Kings, who finished at second place in the round-robin stage, suffered an eight-wicket loss at the hands of Islamabad United in the qualifier.
Islamabad United qualified for the final of this year’s edition as a result.
All the tickets for the match have been sold out.
Strict security measures have been taken to ensure no untoward incident takes place during the match. Contingents of law enforcement agencies and security teams have been deployed inside and outside the stadium.
Lahore’s National Hockey Stadium has been turned into a 20,000 bed hospital.
The match will start at 9 pm.
TEAMS
PESHAWAR ZALMI
Kamran Akmal (wicket keeper)
Andre Fletcher
Riki Wessels
Mohammad Hafeez
Saad Nasim
Darren Sammy (captain)
Liam Dawson
Umaid Asif
Hasan Ali
Wahab Riaz
Sameen Gul
Hammad Azam
Chris Jordan
Haris Sohail
Khushdil Shah
Ibtisam Sheikh
Khalid Usman
Mohammad Asghar
Tamim Iqbal
Sabbir Rahman
QUETTA GLADIATORS
Asad Shafiq
Johnson Charles
Umar Amin
Rameez Raja
Rilee Rossouw
Sarfraz Ahmed (wicket keeper and captain)
Mohammad Nawaz
Anwar Ali
Hasan Khan
Mir Hamza
Rahat Ali
Ben Laughlin
Saad Ali
Saud Shakeel
Chris Green
Mahmudullah
Thisara Perera
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Story first published: 19th March 2018