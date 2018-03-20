PSL 2018: Children ecstatic ahead of first PSL eliminator

By: Samaa Web Desk

Reported: Turhab Asghar

LAHORE: Children were excited to witness the first playoff as Quetta Gladiators take on Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday.Â

Our correspondent spoke to some children who were eager to witness the clash between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at the entry gate of Gaddafi Stadium.

"I'm here to sing the national anthem and partake in the ceremony," said one child.

Another said that he was here to support Peshawar Zalmi in the first playoff.

One kid stated that he was supporting Karachi Kings despite the fact that the team was not featured in the match today.

The children raised slogans ofÂ Pakistan ZindabadÂ andÂ PSL Zindabad.Â Â