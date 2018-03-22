PSL 2018: 12 players to watch out for in the final

Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators have been sent packing while Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will battle it out for the final on March 25.Â

It will be undoubtedly fierce bowling against stellar batting as Peshawar Zalmi take on Islamabad United for the PSL crown in Karachi.

Here are some players to watch out for who can do the damage:-

PESHAWAR ZALMI (bowling)

1. Hasan Ali

Hasan Ali has become a force to be reckoned with in recent times. The right-arm fast bowler has bamboozled batsmen all over the world and continued his impressive run at this year’s PSL as well. Hasan Ali seems to be in lethal form as he bowled with deadly accuracy against Quetta Gladiators and took crucial wickets to cripple their middle-order.

It will be interesting to see how the Hasan Ali spearheads the Zalmi bowling attack against Islamabad United in the final.

2. Wahab Riaz

He is another reason most opponents dread facing Peshawar Zalmi’s bowling attack. Wahab Riaz bowls at blistering pace and has the ability to both seam and swing the ball. The left-arm fast bowler is Peshawar Zalmi’s leading wicket-taker of all time.

Wahab often catches batsmen off guard with his short deliveries and troubles them with lethal yorkers at the death overs. His quick pace has a downside to it though–Wahab goes for runs all the time.

3. Umaid Asif

This 33-year-old has proven ever since the start of PSL 3 that he can bowl with accuracy and dismiss batsmen. Umaid Asif bowls at medium pace but his precise line and length has often resulted in wickets. During his debut match against Islamabad United, his formidable bowling earned him four quick wickets, including that of the dangerous Ronchi.

Asif has the ability not just to take wickets but also restrict batsmen when the going gets tough for Zalmi. He has the best economy rate so far among Zalmi bowlers in this PSL.

PESHAWAR ZALMI (batting)

4. Kamran Akmal

Akmal needs no introduction, especially after this PSL. His rejuvenated form and raw aggression has spurred Peshawar Zalmi on to more than two victories.

He has smashed more than 20 sixes in this tournament, scored two blistering fifties and one torrential century that put fear into the hearts of bowlers that face him.

What’s more dangerous for Islamabad United is that Akmal’s form has reignited in recent games–which means that Shadab Khan, Steve Finn, Mohammad Sami and others would have to do something special with the bowl to dismiss him.

5. Tamim Iqbal

Bangaldesh’s Tamim Iqbal has plenty of firepower in his bat. The left-handed batsman makes for a dangerous opening pair with Kamran Akmal.

Tamim has the ability to play spinners well by crafting boundaries to the square leg. He’s not afraid to take the aerial route either.

6. Darren Sammy

Dareen Sammy is arguably the most popular cricketer in Pakistan Super League after Shahid Afridi. He captained Zalmi to their maiden PSL victory last year.

Dareen Sammy is tall, strong and aggressive. He has decimated bowlers in the past by coming in during the death overs.

ISLAMABAD UNITED (bowling)

7. Mohammad Sami

Mohammad Sami has performed well in both preceding PSL tournaments. Not only has he taken plenty of wickets but bowled economically to contain batsmen when they are at their dangerous best. While Sami may have been a spent force, his sheer pace makes him a big gun when it comes to the T20 format of the game.

The Karachi Express was instrumental in taking Islamabad to the Super Over against Lahore Qalandars during the earlier stages of the tournament. Islamabad emerged the victor after the Super Over.

8. Shadab Khan

Heâ€™s certainly the rising star that has captivated us all in the past one year. Shadab Khan has spun his way to the top of the ladder when it comes to Pakistani spin bowling. It was after PSL 2 that Shadab Khan was discovered and ever since then he hasnâ€™t shown any signs of slowing down.

Shadab Khan is THE weapon every PSL captain would wish was in his armoury. With a string of variations at his disposal (the Googly, Wrongâ€™un, arm ball) Shadab ensures early on that batsmen do notÂ get comfortable at the crease.

9. Faheem Ashraf

Faheem Ashraf is fast emerging as one of the most sought-after all-rounders in Pakistan. He bats at the lower order and can hit lofty sixes when it is required of him.

Faheem leads the bowling table of the PSL with the highest number of wickets. He has taken 17 wickets in total and dismissed leading batsmen from all other five teams.

ISLAMABAD UNITED (batting)

10. JP Duminy

This left-handed batsman is the one with the most experience after Misbah-ul-Haq in the squad. In light of Misbah missing out the final owing to an injury, Duminy will be leading the side. An aggressive batsman, he has the ability to smash every bowler in the PSL.

11. Luke RonchiÂ

Ronchi was exceptional in Islamabad United’s last outing against Karachi Kings. His unbeaten 94 secured a berth in the final for Islamabad.

Ronchi has won more than two games for Islamabad in this PSL and is a force to be reckoned with. When Ronchi gets going, spinners and fast bowlers are of no use. With a wide variety of shots, he tends to score boundaries and rotate the strike less. All eyes will be on him in the final.

12. Hussain Talat

This left-handed batsman is a pinch-hitter and is instrumental in winning games for Islamabad during run-chases. Talat can hit straight sixes with his bat and is very good against pacers.

In Hussain Talat, Islamabad United has a player that can finish the game in style.

Story first published: 22nd March 2018