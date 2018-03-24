Playing PSL final in Karachi a big occasion: JP Duminy

March 24, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: Islamabad United skipper JP Duminy said that playing the final of Pakistan Super League in Karachi was a big occasion for the entire team.

“A lot of work has been done behind the scene and we have been brought here very safely,” said Duminy when asked about the security arrangements in Karachi which hosts a major cricket match after a gap of 9 years.

“We are very grateful for the hard work going on behind the scene. Yes, we are excited about tomorrow. No doubt, that’s a big occasion for all of us,” he said.

The South African cricketer said that unprecedented security arrangements made in Karachi would not play on their mind during the match.

“Not at all, it will not play on my mind. Yes, it’s a unique occasion. At the end of the day, it’s about the performance we give on the ground,” Duminy added.

“There are a lot of youngsters in our team who have not played a final before. So exciting time ahead.”

Speaking on this occasion, Islamabad United Coach Waqar Younis said that he was feeling proud about the fact the final was being played in Karachi.

“We are also hearing that half of the next season will be played in Pakistan. So we are feeling proud.”

To a question, Younis said that Muhammad Asif and Hussain Talat were very talented youngsters and it would be great for Pakistan if they were selected in the national squad.
