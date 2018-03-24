Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United to practice at National Stadium

March 24, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook


Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United, two former champions of the Pakistan Super League, will enter the final showdown of the third edition of the tournament at National Stadium on March 25.

The two finalist teams will hold practice session today at the stadium.

All six overseas players of the Unitedâ€™s squad have arrived in Karachi for the grand finale.

South African cricketer JP Duminy is to lead his side in the final after Misbah ul Haq was ruled out of action for four weeks due to a wrist injury.

In addition to Duminy, Steven Finn, Chadwick Walton, Samuel Badree, Samit Patel and in-form opener Luke Ronchi will be available for selection in the final.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi led by Darren Sammy flew to Karachi on Thursday night from Lahore, where they defeated Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings in the first and second eliminator.

Thousands of security personnel will be deployed when Karachi hosts the PSL final Sunday â€” its biggest cricket match in nine years.

Although some overseas players opted out, authorities have promised head-of-state level security at the National Cricket Stadium when Peshawar Zalmi take on Islamabad United.

The Twenty20 match has great significance for Pakistan as it gradually welcomes back international cricket, which ground to a halt after a deadly attack on Sri Lankaâ€™s Test team in Lahore in 2009 which killed eight people and injured seven visiting players.

As well as the final in Karachi, both eliminators were held in Lahore this week â€” a step forward from last year, when only the final was held on Pakistani soil.

Karachi will also host three Twenty20 internationals between Pakistan and the West Indies in early April, the first home series involving a Test-level team since 2009.

Next year, the Pakistan Cricket Board has said it hopes to hold half of the PSL on home turf. Currently, most of the games are played in UAE.


Published in PSL 2018, Sports

Story first published: 24th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Islamabad United reach Karachi for PSL 2018 final

March 24, 2018 10:58 am

PSL: Governor says he kept his promise on Karachi final

March 23, 2018 10:49 pm

These overseas players travel to Karachi for PSL final

March 23, 2018 9:50 pm

Power breakdown hits parts of Karachi

March 23, 2018 8:14 pm

Afghanistan beat Ireland to qualify for World Cup 2019

March 23, 2018 8:11 pm

Video: Peshawar Zalmiâ€™s departure for Karachi

March 23, 2018 7:37 pm

 

Full Programs

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 23 March 2018
Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 23 March 2018
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 23 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 23 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 23 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 23 March 2018

Bano Pakistan Ki Awaz | Season 4 | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 23 March 2018

Bano Pakistan Ki Awaz | Season 4 | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 23 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Khan Zahid

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.