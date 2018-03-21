Peshawar achieve tough victory against Quetta: Sammy

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy said his team achieved a tough win against Quetta Gladiators on the last ball of the play in the elimination play off of the Pakistan super league here on Tuesday at Gadaffi stadium.

“It was not an easy win, we fought till the last ball in a thrilling encounter,” he told media in his post match comments after his team scored thrilling one run win. With this success they will take on Karachi Kings in last elimination play off tomorrow Wednesday at the same venue.

Sammy said he was delighted that his team won the match after a tough competition. “In the end a victory is always full of delight,” he said.

He gave credit to Zalmi coaches for working hard on players and motivating them to achieve success. ” The journey (reaching the play offs) was not easy and it is because of the hard work of coaches and the players that we have qualified for the last play off,” he said.

He showered praise on pace man Hasan and Ali and all rounder Wahab Riaz and said both of them showed their class with skillful play. ” I gave credit to all the players who performed well,” he added.

The Zalmi captain said they will be playing Karachi Kings to best of their ability and will work on improving their basics as well to live upto the expectations.

Sarfraz Ahmed:Â

Quetta Gladiators captain Safraz Ahmad expressed his disappointment for not winning the match after being so close to victory at one stage.

“In the last over we were so close to success which slipped out of our hands due to our own mistakes in the innings,” he said adding ” Mine partnership with Muhammad Nawaz should have progressed further at a time when we were chasing the runs with ease but unfortunately the stand was broken and put us under pressure.”

Sarfraz said it was a difficult match and their mistakes let them down in todays game. “Opposition was also tough and there are certain factors for our loss which is quite unfortunate for us,” said the skipper.

He promised to come up next year with renewed zeal to throw a tough challenge in the next edition of the PSL.

“We need more hard work and commitment on part of our players to lift the level of our game and to achieve set goals,” he added. – APP

Story first published: 21st March 2018