Pakistan’s young guns all set to trouble WI in T20 series

By: Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan is all set to face West Indies in the upcoming T20 series that will begin from April 1. Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Hussain Talat are raring to go at the visitors after giving impressive PSL performances.Â

The first of the three T20 matches will be played on April 1 at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Afridi has earned a place in the side after his lethal bowling in the PSL. Hussain Talat and Asif Ali, the two batsmen instrumental in Islamabad United's victory, have also earned the selector's nod for the series.

All T20 matches will be played in Karachi, where the recent PSL final was held.