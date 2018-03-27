Pakistan’s young guns all set to trouble WI in T20 series

March 27, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan is all set to face West Indies in the upcoming T20 series that will begin from April 1. Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Hussain Talat are raring to go at the visitors after giving impressive PSL performances.Â 

The first of the three T20 matches will be played on April 1 at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Afridi has earned a place in the side after his lethal bowling in the PSL. Hussain Talat and Asif Ali, the two batsmen instrumental in Islamabad United's victory, have also earned the selector's nod for the series.

All T20 matches will be played in Karachi, where the recent PSL final was held.

 

Most Watched

 

More from Editor's Choice

Passing out parade of Elite Force in Lahore

Fireworks on PSL final in the City of Lights

Ronchi remains unstoppable in PSL final

Peshawar Zalmi fans left disappointed after Islamabad clinch title

VVIPs witness Islamabad-Peshawar PSL final clash

Bilawal Bhutto, CM Sindh watch PSL final in Karachi

â€˜Chacha Cricketâ€™ charges up crowd at PSL final – Watch

PSL final: Palmist predicts Islamabad Unitedâ€™s victory

Here’s who will win PSL final, according to a parrot

PSL final: Peshawar Zalmi players show dance talent

Darren Sammy speaks Urdu, chants ‘Pakistan Zindabad’

PSL final fosters national unity

PSL Closing Ceremony: Farhan Saeed’s live performance

Watch: Aerial view of National Stadium Karachi

March 25: The day Pakistan won cricket world cup in 1992

PPP supporter plants a kiss on Bilawal

Watch: Great catches in PSL 2018

Samaaâ€™s PSL transmission continue to win hearts

Watch: Funny moments in PSL 2018

PSL 2018: Women say will not cook food

Watch: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar leads flypast at Pakistan Day parade

Moola Chotok: A heavenly destination for adventure trip

Video: Peshawar Zalmiâ€™s departure for Karachi

On a lighter note, these Pakistanis arenâ€™t sure why March 23 is celebrated

 
 

Watch Programs

 

More Programs

 

Entertainment

 
 

Sports

 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.