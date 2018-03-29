KARACHI: The Pakistan cricket team will begin its practice sessions for the upcoming Twenty20 series against West Indies from Thursday.

The three-match series in Karachi will kick off from Sunday at National Stadium.

The practice session of the team will take place from 6 pm to 9 pm.

This will be the first international cricket series in Karachi in a period of nine years.

All three matches of the series are expected to be sold out as the tickets are being bought at a rapid pace.

Story first published: 29th March 2018