Pak-WI T20 series: Windies players to arrive in Karachi

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Najam Sethi said the T20 series include three matches that will be played from Sunday to Tuesday at National Stadium Karachi.Meanwhile, all out security arrangements have been finalized to maintain law and order situation on the occasion.Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Pakistan Rangers Sindh Sector Commander Brigadier Shahid said additional staff will be deputed for security checking during the three match series.The first T-20 of three-match series between Pakistan and West Indies will be played at National Stadium in Karachi tomorrow.

Story first published: 31st March 2018