These overseas players travel to Karachi for PSL final

March 23, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

KARACHI: Six overseas players of Islamabad United squad are scheduled to land in Karachi after Friday midnight along with their team and coaching staff, SAMAA reported.

Islamabad United, who were the champions of PSL 2016, are to take on the incumbent title holder Peshawar Zalmi at Karachiâ€™s National Stadium on Sunday.

According to sources, all six overseas players who were part of the Unitedâ€™s squad, are traveling to Karachi for the grand finale.

South African cricketer JP Duminy is to lead his side in the final after Misbah ul Haq was ruled out of action for four weeks due to a wrist injury.

In addition to Duminy, Steven Finn, Chadwick Walton, Samuel Badree, Samit Patel and in-form opener Luke Ronchi will be available for selection in the final.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi led by Darren Sammy flew to Karachi on Thursday night from Lahore, where they defeated Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings in the first and second eliminator.


Published in PSL 2018, Sports

Story first published: 23rd March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Power breakdown hits parts of Karachi

March 23, 2018 8:14 pm

Video: Peshawar Zalmiâ€™s departure for Karachi

March 23, 2018 7:37 pm

Half of next PSL season to be held in Pakistan: Sethi

March 23, 2018 7:28 pm

Security beefed up as Karachi braces for PSL final

March 23, 2018 6:02 pm

Islamabad United take on Peshawar Zalmi for PSL title

March 23, 2018 3:05 pm

23-yr-old from Karachi wins with stunning â€˜Is Parcham k saye talayâ€¦â€™ version

March 23, 2018 2:48 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 23 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 23 March 2018
Bano Pakistan Ki Awaz | Season 4 | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 23 March 2018

Bano Pakistan Ki Awaz | Season 4 | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 23 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 22 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 22 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 22 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 22 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Khan Zahid

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.