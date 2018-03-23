These overseas players travel to Karachi for PSL final

KARACHI: Six overseas players of Islamabad United squad are scheduled to land in Karachi after Friday midnight along with their team and coaching staff, SAMAA reported.

Islamabad United, who were the champions of PSL 2016, are to take on the incumbent title holder Peshawar Zalmi at Karachiâ€™s National Stadium on Sunday.

According to sources, all six overseas players who were part of the Unitedâ€™s squad, are traveling to Karachi for the grand finale.

South African cricketer JP Duminy is to lead his side in the final after Misbah ul Haq was ruled out of action for four weeks due to a wrist injury.

In addition to Duminy, Steven Finn, Chadwick Walton, Samuel Badree, Samit Patel and in-form opener Luke Ronchi will be available for selection in the final.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi led by Darren Sammy flew to Karachi on Thursday night from Lahore, where they defeated Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings in the first and second eliminator.

