KARACHI: Online tickets for the upcoming Pakistan-West Indies Twenty20 series in Karachi have been sold out.

All tickets costing Rs. 500, 1000, 2000 and 6000 for the three match have been sold.

The tickets were being sold on the website and several outlets of a courier company.

The three matches in the stadium will be played at Karachiâ€™s National Stadium on April 1, 2 and 3 respectively.

This will be the first international cricket series in Karachi in nine years.

Story first published: 30th March 2018