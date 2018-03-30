No selection of Kamran Akmal till his fielding improves: Mickey Arthur

March 30, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: Head coach Mickey Arthur has said that Kamran Akmal will not be selected unless his fielding improves.

Talking to media in Karachi, the coach said that Kamran Akmal cannot field and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed is playing as the wicket keeper.

“We gave Kamran a go in West Indies last year and he didn’t perform well as he could have,” he said.

Arthur added, “We tried hard so it’s always been there with Kamran Akmal. I mean he goes out and does it in domestic all the time.”

The coach went on to say that Akmal will not be selected in the Pakistan squad unless his fielding improves.

Kamran Akmal was heavily criticized for his drop catch in the final of Pakistan Super League 2018 against Islamabad United.
