“Not a single ticket was given for free and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah himself bought 500 tickets which cost Rs. 12000/- each,” Sethi said while speaking in Samaa TV program Awaz.The tickets for the highly-anticipated match were sold out within a matter of hours.The chairman of the cricket board said that more than a million people booked tickets online due to which the official website crashed.Sethi added, “We had no clue that all tickets would be sold in one day”.The cricket board’s chairman went on to say that they had put tickets –of different prices – up for sale according to the enclosure’s capacity.He said, “All the inexpensive tickets were sold online.”

Story first published: 16th March 2018