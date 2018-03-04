SAO PAULO: Brazilian footballer Neymar underwent a successful operation on his injured foot and ankle on Saturday.

The worldâ€™s most expensive player was operated on by the Brazil national team doctor in Belo Horizonte to repair the fractured metatarsal and sprained ankle he suffered in last weekendâ€™s French league match against Olympique Marseille.

“The post-op rehabilitation will begin immediately with the presence of a Paris St. Germain physiotherapist,” the Brazilian Football Confederation added.

“He will be re-evaluated in around six weeks in order to specify a possible date when he can return to training.”

Fans waited outside the Mater Dei hospital on Saturday morning to chant Neymarâ€™s name and lend their support to Brazilâ€™s 26-year-old talisman.

Although the injury is expected keep Neymar out of action for up to three months, doctors say he will be back in time for the World Cup which kicks off in Russia in June.

Brazil start their campaign against Switzerland on June 17 before facing Costa Rica and Serbia.

Story first published: 4th March 2018