Need for bigger stadiums, says Sethi

March 18, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
LAHORE: Najam Sethi has said there is a need for bigger stadiums in the country.

“There are so many cricket fans in the country that we need stadiums with bigger capacity,” the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman said.

He added that that the cricket board is under a lot of pressure regarding the sale of Pakistan Super League passes.

Sethi further said that the performance of former champions Islamabad United has been exceptional.

“Pakistan is getting amazing cricketers from PSL,” the chairman added.

He claimed that Pakistan will remain the No.1 Twenty20 team for the next two years.


