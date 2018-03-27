My focus is on grooming future stars for Pakistan, says Misbah

March 27, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
LAHORE: Former Pakistan cricket captain Misbah-ul-Haq said on Tuesday that he was focusing on grooming young players to become future stars.Â 

Speaking to media, Misbah said that he was happy how players from Islamabad United such as Hussain Talat and Asif Ali had performed in PSL 2018.

"Both Talat and Asif performed well in PSL 2018," he said. "Hopefully they will continue to do so for Pakistan as well."

Talat Hussain and Asif Ali have been selected for the upcoming T20 series against West Indies.
