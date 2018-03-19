Misbah ul Haq ruled out of PSL final

LAHORE: Islamabad United skipper Misbah ul Haq has been ruled out of action for four weeks due to a hair-line fracture in his wrist.

“It is unfortunate for Islamabad United that Misbah will not be available for the grand finale of the league in Karachi,” an Islamabad United official told APP.

A ball from Tymal Mills struck on Misbah’s hand during Islamabad’s league match against Karachi Kings on March 16 which caused a hairline fracture.

The 43-year-old batsman failed to demonstrate form and fitness during the third edition. Out of eight matches, he played four while 22 was his highest score of the event.

Islamabadâ€™s South African import JP Duminy led the side in the first play-offs against Karachi Kings on Saturday is likely to captain the team in the final on March 25. – APP

Story first published: 19th March 2018