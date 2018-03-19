Misbah ul Haq ruled out of PSL final

March 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

LAHORE: Islamabad United skipper Misbah ul Haq has been ruled out of action for four weeks due to a hair-line fracture in his wrist.

“It is unfortunate for Islamabad United that Misbah will not be available for the grand finale of the league in Karachi,” an Islamabad United official told APP.

A ball from Tymal Mills struck on Misbah’s hand during Islamabad’s league match against Karachi Kings on March 16 which caused a hairline fracture.

The 43-year-old batsman failed to demonstrate form and fitness during the third edition. Out of eight matches, he played four while 22 was his highest score of the event.

Islamabadâ€™s South African import JP Duminy led the side in the first play-offs against Karachi Kings on Saturday is likely to captain the team in the final on March 25. – APP


Published in PSL 2018, Sports

Story first published: 19th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Sarfraz calls out overseas players for backtracking on Pakistan promise

March 19, 2018 6:56 pm

Two ships collide at Karachi East Wharf

March 19, 2018 6:50 pm

Dr Aamir Liaquat joins PTI

March 19, 2018 6:46 pm

KU teacher accused of harassment records statement

March 19, 2018 6:18 pm

Rain may play spoilsport in PSL playoffs

March 19, 2018 6:01 pm

Musharraf to get foolproof security: Interior Ministry

March 19, 2018 5:37 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 19 March 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 19 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.