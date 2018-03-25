March 25: The day Pakistan won cricket world cup in 1992

March 25, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

KARACHI: Twenty six years ago today, Imran Khanâ€™s cornered tigers had defeated team England to win Pakistanâ€™s first World Cup in 1992.

One of the members of 1992 World Cup winning squad Javed Miandad said they didnâ€™t even dream of winning the world cup as his team was consecutively losing matches in the start of the tournament.

Pakistan could only win one match in the first stage of World Cup. However, the rain-hit match against England provided one point to Pakistan and helped Imranâ€™s team qualify to the next round of the mega event.

Later in the tournament, Pakistan defeated Australia, Sri Lanka and New Zealand to enter eventâ€™s final.

In the final, Pakistan defeated England by 22 runs to win its first world cup.

 
 

