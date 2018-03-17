Lahore traffic plan for PSL matches finalised

As per the traffic plan, MM Alam Road, Canal Road, Wahdat Road and Jail Road will remain open for all kinds of traffic.Commuters will not be able to use surrounding roads leading to and from Gaddafi Stadium as they will remain closed owing to security arrangements. Commuters will have to make use of alternate routes.Additional wardens will be deployed across various locations throughout the city to assist commuters as the matches take place.Four parking points have been set up for citizens. Cricket enthusiasts coming from Thokar Niaz Beg will be able to park their vehicles at Punjab University Hostels Ground.Citizens coming traveling to the stadium from Kahna and Kot Lakhpat will park their vehicles at Liberty Market.People arriving from Cantonment and Gulberg areas will park their vehicles at LDA Parking Plaza.Vehicles with LPG and gas containers will not be allowed inside parking points due to security reasons.

Story first published: 17th March 2018