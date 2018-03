While batting first the Lahore Qalandars set 164-run target for Islamabad United with the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs.Later, the Islamabad United chased the target in 18th over, beating Qalanders by six wickets.

PSL 2018 Live Updates: Karachi Kings VS Quetta Gladiators

LIVE UPDATES

Islamabad United won by 6 wkts



Rampant Ronchi!

Another sensational innings by the @IsbUnited opener, second consecutive 50 in the #HBLPSL

52 off 22 balls.

5 6s already.#SherKiDhaar#IUvLQ

IU 97/1 after 9 overs. pic.twitter.com/fBfx6ivdqY

— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 8, 2018

Lahore Qalandars Innings

17.4 Imran Khan to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 run,17.3 Imran Khan to Misbah, 1 run,17.2 Imran Khan to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 run,17.1 Imran Khan to Misbah, 1 run,16.6 Sohail Khan to Misbah, leg byes, 1 run16.5 Sohail Khan to Misbah, no run,16.4 Sohail Khan to Misbah, 2 runs,16.3 Sohail Khan to Misbah, FOUR,16.2 Sohail Khan to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 run,16.1 Sohail Khan to Misbah, 1 run,15.6 Narine to Sahibzada Farhan, no run,15.4 Narine to Misbah, 1 run,15.3 Narine to Misbah, no run,15.2 Narine to Misbah, no run,15.1 Narine to Ronchi, 1 run,14.6 Yasir Shah to Misbah, no run,14.5 Yasir Shah to Misbah, no run,14.4 Yasir Shah to Ronchi, 1 run,14.4 Yasir Shah to Ronchi, no ball,14.3 Yasir Shah to Misbah, 1 run,14.2 Yasir Shah to Misbah, no run,14.1 Yasir Shah to Misbah, no run,13.6 Narine to Misbah, 1 run,13.5 Narine to Misbah, no run,13.4 Narine to Misbah, no run,13.2 Narine to Asif Ali, SIX,13.1 Narine to Asif Ali, no run,12.6 Yasir Shah to Ronchi, no run,12.5 Yasir Shah to Ronchi, 2 runs,12.4 Yasir Shah to Ronchi, no run,12.3 Yasir Shah to Asif Ali, 1 run,12.2 Yasir Shah to Ronchi, 1 run,12.1 Yasir Shah to Ronchi, no run,11.6 Imran Khan to Ronchi, 1 run,11.5 Imran Khan to Shadab Khan, out Caught by Fakhar Zaman!!11.4 Imran Khan to Shadab Khan, no run,11.3 Imran Khan to Shadab Khan, SIX,11.2 Imran Khan to Ronchi, 1 run,11.1 Imran Khan to Shadab Khan, 1 run,Time-out in place. Start the bus, Ronchi is taking Islamabad United home. 38 runs in 54 balls needed, final rites underway here.10.6 Sohail Khan to Ronchi, FOUR,10.5 Sohail Khan to Ronchi, FOUR,10.5 Sohail Khan to Ronchi, wide,10.4 Sohail Khan to Shadab Khan, 1 run,10.3 Sohail Khan to Shadab Khan, no run,10.2 Sohail Khan to Ronchi, 1 run,10.1 Sohail Khan to Ronchi, no run,9.6 Salman Irshad to Shadab Khan,9.5 Salman Irshad to Ronchi, 1 run,9.4 Salman Irshad to Shadab Khan, 1 run,9.3 Salman Irshad to Shadab Khan, 2 runs,9.2 Salman Irshad to Ronchi, 1 run,9.1 Salman Irshad to Ronchi, SIX,Salman Irshad, comes into the attackEquation: 67 runs in 66 balls.8.6 Aamer Yamin to Ronchi, 1 run,8.5 Aamer Yamin to Ronchi, SIX,8.4 Aamer Yamin to Shadab Khan, 1 run,8.3 Aamer Yamin to Ronchi, 1 run,8.3 Aamer Yamin to Ronchi, 5 wides, err. Horror ball.8.2 Aamer Yamin to Shadab Khan, 1 run,8.1 Aamer Yamin to Ronchi, 1 run,Aamer Yamin, right-arm medium, comes into the attack7.6 Yasir Shah to Shadab Khan, no run,7.5 Yasir Shah to Shadab Khan, no run,7.4 Yasir Shah to Shadab Khan, SIX,7.3 Yasir Shah to Shadab Khan, no run,7.2 Yasir Shah to Ronchi, 1 run,7.1 Yasir Shah to Ronchi, FOUR,Islamabad going at 10 rpo. Ronchi blazing away here.6.6 Narine to Ronchi, 1 run,6.5 Narine to Ronchi, SIX,6.5 Narine to Ronchi, wide,6.4 Narine to Shadab Khan, 1 run,6.3 Narine to Shadab Khan, no run,6.2 Narine to Ronchi, 1 run,6.1 Narine to Shadab Khan, 1 run,5.6 Imran Khan to Shadab Khan, 1 run,5.5 Imran Khan to Shadab Khan, 2 runs,5.4 Imran Khan to Ronchi, 1 run,5.3 Imran Khan to Ronchi, SIX,5.2 Imran Khan to Shadab Khan, 1 run,5.1 Imran Khan to Shadab Khan, no run,Imran Khan jnr, comes into the attack4.6 Narine to Ronchi, no run,4.5 Narine to Ronchi, no run,4.4 Narine to Shadab Khan, 1 run,4.3 Narine to Duminy, out Caught by Brendon McCullum!!4.2 Narine to Ronchi, 1 run,Sunil Narine, right-arm off break, comes into the attack3.6 Yasir Shah to Duminy, no run,3.5 Yasir Shah to Duminy, FOUR,3.4 Yasir Shah to Duminy, FOUR,3.3 Yasir Shah to Duminy, no run,3.2 Yasir Shah to Duminy, no run,3.1 Yasir Shah to Duminy, no run,Yasir Shah, right-arm leg break, comes into the attackFakhar Zaman to Ronchi, no runFakhar Zaman to Duminy, 1 runFakhar Zaman to Duminy,Fakhar Zaman to Ronchi, 1 runFakhar Zaman to Ronchi,Fakhar Zaman to Ronchi,Sohail Khan to Ronchi, 1 runSohail Khan to Ronchi,Sohail Khan to DuminySohail Khan to Duminy, no runSohail Khan to Duminy,Sohail Khan to Duminy,Sohail Khan to Duminy, no run0.6 Fakhar Zaman to Duminy, 1 run,0.5 Fakhar Zaman to Ronchi, 1 run,0.4 Fakhar Zaman to Ronchi, no run,0.3 Fakhar Zaman to Duminy, 1 run,0.2 Fakhar Zaman to Duminy, no run,0.1 Fakhar Zaman to Duminy, no run,

LHQ 163/8 (20.0 Ovs) CRR: 8.15

19.4 Sami to Brendon McCullum, FOUR,19.3 Sami to Brendon McCullum, SIX,19.2 Sami to Aamer Yamin, 1 run,18.6 Faheem Ashraf to Sohail Khan, 1 run,18.5 Faheem Ashraf to Narine, out Bowled!!18.4 Faheem Ashraf to Brendon McCullum, 1 run,18.3 Faheem Ashraf to Brendon McCullum, SIX,18.2 Faheem Ashraf to Narine, 1 run,18.1 Faheem Ashraf to Narine, FOUR,17.6 Sami to Narine, 1 run,17.5 Sami to Brendon McCullum, 1 run,17.4 Sami to Brendon McCullum, 2 runs,17.3 Sami to Brendon McCullum, SIX,17.2 Sami to Brendon McCullum, FOUR,17.1 Sami to Brendon McCullum, no run,Faheem Ashraf to Sunil Narine, no runFaheem Ashraf to Brendon McCullum, 1 runFaheem Ashraf to Devcich,Caught by Sami!Faheem Ashraf to Brendon McCullum, 1Faheem Ashraf to Ramdin,Bowled!Faheem Ashraf to Devcich, 1 runShadab Khan to Ramdin, no runShadab Khan to Ramdin, no runShadab Khan to Devcich, 1 runShadab Khan to Ramdin, 1 runShadab Khan to Devcich, 1 runShadab Khan to Ramdin, 1 runFaheem Ashraf to Ramdin, 1 runFaheem Ashraf to Devcich, 1 runFaheem Ashraf to Devcich, no runFaheem Ashraf to Devcich,Faheem Ashraf to Ramdin, 1 runFaheem AShraf to Ramdin, no runFaheem Ashraf to Devcich, 1 runShadab Khan to Ramdin, no runShadab Khan to Ramdin, no runShadab Khan to Ramdin, no runShadab Khan to Devcich, 1 runShadab Khan to Ramdin, 1 runShadab Khan to Ramdin, no runFinn to Ramdin, 1 runFinn to Devcich, 1 runFinn to Ramdin, 1 runFinn to Ramdin, no runFinn to Devcich,Finn to Devcich, 1 runFinn to Ramdin, 1 runShadab to Ramdin, 1 runShadab to Ramdin, no runShadab to Ramdin, 1 runShadab to Ramdin, no runShadab Khan to Devcich, 1 runShadab to Salman,Shadab to Salman, no runFinn to Devcich, 2 runsFinn to Salman, 1 runFinn to Salman, no runFinn to Salman, 2 runsFinn to Devcich, 1 runFinn to Devcich, no runFinn to Devcich,Shadab to Devcich, 1 runShadab to Salman, 1 runShadab to Devcich, 1 runShadab to Devcich, 4 runsShadab to Salman, 1 runShadab to Salman, no runDuminy to Devcich, 2 runsDuminy to Devcich,Duminy to Devcich, 4 runsDuminy to Devcich,Duminy to Salman, 1 runDuminy to Devcich, 1 runDuminy to Devcich, 4 runsFaheem Ashraf to Devcich, 1 runFaheem Ashraf to Salman, 1 runFaheem Ashraf to Devcich, 1 runFaheem Ashraf to Devcich,Faheem Ashraf to Salman, 1 runFaheem Ashraf to Devcich, 1 runDuminy to Salman, no runDuminy to Salman, no runDuminy to Fakhar Zaman,Duminy to Devcich, 1 runDuminy to Devcich,Duminy to Devcich, no runSami to Devcich, 1 runSami to Devcich, no runSami to Devcich, no runSami to Fakhar Zaman, 1 runSami to Fakhar Zaman, no runSami to Fakhar Zaman, no runFinn to Devcich, 2 runsFinn to Devcich, 4 runsFinn to Fakhar Zaman, 1 runFinn to Fakhar Zaman,Finn to Fakhar Zaman,Finn to Fakhar Zaman, 4 runsFinn to Fakhar Zaman, no runSami to Devcich, no runSami to Devcich, no runSami to Fakhar Zaman,1 runSami to Fakhar Zaman, 2 runsSami to Fakhar Zaman, 4 runsSami to Fakhar Zaman, no runDuminy to Fakhar Zaman, 2 runsDuminy to Fakhar Zaman, 3 runsDuminy to Fakhar Zaman, no runDuminy to Devcich, 1 runDuminy to Fakhar Zaman, 1 runDuminy to Devcich,Duminy to Devcich, no runPatel to Fakhar Zaman, 2 runsPatel to Fakhar Zaman,Patel to Fakhar Zaman, no runPatel to Devcich, 1 runPatel to Devcich, no runPatel to Fakhar Zaman, 1 runDuminy to Fakhar Zaman, 1 runDuminy to Devcich, 1 runDuminy to Fakhar Zaman, 1 runDuminy to Fakhar Zaman, no runDuminy to Fakhar Zaman, no runDuminy to Fakhar Zaman, no runLahore Qalandars will take on Islamabad United in hope to end their losing streak at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

ISLAMABAD UNITED

Misbah-ul-Haq (c), Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Mohammad Hasan, Chadwick Walton, Rohail Nazir, Luke Ronchi, Amad Butt, JP Duminy, Hussain Talat, Samit Patel, Andre Russell, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Samuel Badree, Steven Finn, Mohammad Sami, Rumman Raees, Zafar Gohar

LAHORE QALANDARS

Brendon McCullum (c), Fakhar Zaman, Umar Akmal, Dinesh Ramdin, Anton Devcich, Bilal Asif, Cameron Delport, Bilawal Bhatti, Aamer Yamin, Ghulam Mudassar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sunil Narine, Raza Hasan, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah

Story first published: 8th March 2018