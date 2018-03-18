Lahore hockey stadium turned into hospital for PSL 2018 matches

LAHORE: National Hockey Stadium has been transformed into a makeshift hospital ahead of the Pakistan Super League 2018 games in Lahore.

The stadium has 20,000 hospital beds.

The step has been taken as part of security and relief arrangements for the two cricket matches in the city.

The two eliminators of this year’s tournament will be played in Lahore.

Strict security arrangements are being made for the two matches as shops and offices will remain close for three days.

Nishtar Sports Complex will remain close for all kinds of traffic.

Story first published: 18th March 2018