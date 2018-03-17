“It is with a sorry heart to leave Dubai and going back to London now. Wish I could travel but unfortunately family’s very important family decision and I hope you can respect my decision and my family’s decision not to travel,” the Quetta Gladiators batsman said.He added that his side has a chance of winning the tournament this year and he will be supporting the side.“Third time luck, remember. It all happens in threes. Hopefully, we’ll do it,” Pietersen said.Two eliminators and the final of this year’s Pakistan Super League will be played in the country.

Story first published: 17th March 2018