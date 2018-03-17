Kevin Pietersen to not play PSL 2018 matches in Pakistan

March 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
DUBAI: English cricketer Kevin Pietersen said on Saturday that he will not be playing Pakistan Super League matches in Pakistan.

“It is with a sorry heart to leave Dubai and going back to London now. Wish I could travel but unfortunately family’s very important family decision and I hope you can respect my decision and my family’s decision not to travel,” the Quetta Gladiators batsman said.

He added that his side has a chance of winning the tournament this year and he will be supporting the side.

“Third time luck, remember. It all happens in threes. Hopefully, we’ll do it,” Pietersen said.

Two eliminators and the final of this year’s Pakistan Super League will be played in the country.

 
