Karachi ready for PSL 2018 final

March 23, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

KARACHI: The people of Karachi are ready for the final of Pakistan Super League 2018 which will be played on Sunday.

The city has been decorated with lightings while placards of cricketers have been placed on the streets leading to the stadiums.

Samaa TV will be providing extensive coverage of the match as well.

The winners of 2016 edition Islamabad United will take on defending champions Peshawar Zalmi in this yearâ€™s final.

A riveting contest is expected the two sides in the match tomorrow.


Published in PSL 2018, Sports

Story first published: 23rd March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

23-yr-old from Karachi wins with stunning â€˜Is Parcham k saye talayâ€¦â€™ version

March 23, 2018 2:48 pm

PSL 2018: Strict security to be ensured for final

March 23, 2018 2:27 pm

Great to be back in Karachi: Sir Vivian Richards

March 23, 2018 1:43 pm

Gun salutes on Pakistan Day 2018

March 23, 2018 10:36 am

Video: Aamir Liaquat, police officer engage in verbal spat

March 22, 2018 9:59 pm

What has PSL done for Pakistan’s cricket?

March 22, 2018 9:53 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 22 March 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 22 March 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 22 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 22 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 22 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 22 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 22 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 22 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Khan Zahid

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.