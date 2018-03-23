KARACHI: The people of Karachi are ready for the final of Pakistan Super League 2018 which will be played on Sunday.

The city has been decorated with lightings while placards of cricketers have been placed on the streets leading to the stadiums.

Samaa TV will be providing extensive coverage of the match as well.

The winners of 2016 edition Islamabad United will take on defending champions Peshawar Zalmi in this yearâ€™s final.

A riveting contest is expected the two sides in the match tomorrow.

Story first published: 23rd March 2018