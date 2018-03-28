Karachi Premier League not sanctioned by PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has termed Karachi Premier League an illegal cricket event and asked the all concerned related to the game to stay away from it.

This is to notify that a Private Tournament by the name of Karachi Premier League, organized by Moiz Bin Zahid has not

been officially sanctioned/approved by the Tournament Evaluation Committee (TEC) of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and pursuant to the Pakistan Cricket Board (Rules For Private Cricket Events), 2012 falls within the ambit of ‘Disapproved Cricket’, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Wednesday.

Therefore if any cricketer, coach, trainer, manager, selector, team owner or official, doctor, physiotherapist, match referee, pitch curator, player agent, umpire or umpire support personnel affiliated with PCB or any person employed with PCB participates in the above mentioned tournament, they may be liable to Disciplinary Action being taken against them in accordance with applicable Rules & Regulations.

“PCB’s Commercial & Media Partners should also take note of this announcement and take remedial action/measures”, he added. – APP

