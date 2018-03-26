Kamran Akmal hits out at critics for ‘negative mentality’

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi opening batsman and wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal hit out at critics for taking him to task after he dropped a crucial catch in the final against Islamabad United.Â

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Akmal said in response to a question that those who harboured a negative mentality were involved in spreading propaganda against him.

“Every single day does not go according to plan for a cricketer,” he said. “Dropping a catch is part of the game.”

Akmal defended his performance in the tournament, stating that he had scored runs in the tournament.

Also read: After catch-drop, Akmal comes in cross hairs of social media

Pakistani Twitterati bashed Kamran Akmal after he dropped an important catch of Islamabad United’s Asif Ali that could have titled the balance in the Zalmi’s favour.

Story first published: 26th March 2018