Javeria Khan leads Pakistan to series win over Sri Lanka

Three run outs in the seventh over whilst chasing 114 against Pakistan completely derailed Sri Lanka in the decisive third Women’s Twenty20 International, played at Colomboâ€™s Sinhalese Sports Club on Saturday 31 March.

Asked to bat first, Pakistan struggled to get going, but Javeria Khan continued to be the standout batter on tour with a run-a-ball 38 that shored up the innings. It had started steadily enough for Pakistan, with Sidra Ameen and Nahida Khan putting up 33 for the first wicket. It took them seven overs to score the runs before Nahida became the first to fall, to Sugandika Kumari, for a 23-ball 19.

Bismah Maroof was dismissed by Shashikala Siriwardena soon after, but Ameen added a further 30 runs with Javeria to keep Pakistan on top despite the slow scoring rate.

Ameen became Kumariâ€™s second victim, out for 23 in 34 balls, before the run rate picked up somewhat, courtesy Javeria and Nida Darâ€™s enterprise. The two got together with Pakistan on 66/3 after 13 overs, and lifted them to 107 by the 19th before the two fell in the same over, bowled by Oshadi Ranasinghe, who ended with 2/23 to Kumariâ€™s 2/20.

Sri Lankaâ€™s reply seemed over before it even started properly, four wickets going down before the Powerplay was done with very little on the board. Diana Baig accounted for Chamari Athapaththu, the captain, for a duck, while Sana Mir got rid of Nilakshi de Silva, and there were a host of run outs.

Hasini Perera and Anushka Sanjeewani were both back in the hut to run outs by the fifth over, and Rebecca Vandort and Siriwardena joined them in the change room soon after, dismissed the same way, leaving Sri Lanka at 34/6 two balls into the eighth over.

There was no way back for Sri Lanka from there, and while Imalka Mendis did her bit with an unbeaten 25, the game meandered to a close with Sri Lanka getting to 75/8, Maroof chipping in with a couple of wickets late in the script.

That gave Pakistan the series 2-1, to go with their 3-0 sweep of the ICC Womenâ€™s Championship one-day international series.

Story first published: 31st March 2018