Jaffar Magsi defends Bolan Jeep Rally title

March 21, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
QUETTA: Muhammad Jaffar Magsi successfully defended his title by clinching the crown of Bolan Jeep Rally for the second time.

The runner up was Sahibzada Sultan while Mir Nadir Magsi, who is considered as king of motor racing in Pakistan, secured third position.

The rally, kicked off from Bolan district on March 19, was organised by the Balochistan government and Head Quarters Southern Command.

Bolan Jeep Rally was joined by 58 male and two female drivers.

Meanwhile, Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa addressed concluding ceremony of the event and distributed prizes among winners.

He said security situation in Balochistan had improved as development plans were being launched for the betterment of people.

He said there was need for skill development of the youth so that they could take benefit of the opportunities being arisen because of projects and play their role in the development of province.

He appreciated the Frontier Corps and the Jeep Association Rally for organizing the rally, in which participation of professionals from across the country was a good omen.

Lt Gen Bajwa said tribal leaders and people should cooperate with security forces for the betterment of country. He urged the media persons to highlight development work under way in Balochistan.
