Islamabad United’s Asif Ali, Hussain Talat selected for WI series

KARACHI: Islamabad United’s Asif Ali and Hussain Talat have been selected for the upcoming T20 series against the West Indies.Â

The two players have been instrumental in Islamabad United’s win in the third edition of the PSL. Asif Ali and Hussain Talat both performed well with the bat to ensure Islamabad clinched the PSL 2018 trophy.

Lahore Qalandars’ Shaheen Afridi has also been called to the team’s camp after he impressed selectors with his lethal bowling in the PSL.

The squad for the upcoming series against West Indies will be announced on Wednesday. All-rounders Imad Wasim and Rumman Raees will not be able to feature in the series owing to their injuries.

Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ahmad Shehzad, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman will also be included in the squad.

Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari and Rahat Ali have also been called to the camp where they will train with other members of the team.

West Indies will play three T20 matches in Karachi against Pakistan. The series will commence with the first T20 to be played at the National Stadium on April 1, 2018.

International cricketers played for the first time in nine years on Sunday when Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi faced each other in the final of the PSL 2018.

Islamabad United won the match by four wickets to lift the trophy for the second time in three years.

Story first published: 26th March 2018