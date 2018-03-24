Islamabad United reach Karachi for PSL 2018 final

KARACHI: Islamabad United team reached Karachi on Friday night to play the final of Pakistan Super League 2018 against Peshawar Zalmi.

Six international cricketers namely skipper Jean Paul Duminy (South Africa), Steve Finn (England), Luke Ronchi (Australia/New Zealand), Samit Patel, Samuel Badree (West Indies) and Chadwick Walton (West Indies) were among the players who reached the mega city for the match.

The team was escorted from Jinnah Airport to a local hotel under tight security.

The winners of the tournamentâ€™s inaugural edition had finished on top of the round-robin stage.

They qualified for the final by comfortably beating Karachi Kings in the qualifier by eight wickets. Luke Ronchi scored a blistering 94-run knock to take the side in the final.

The final between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will be played at Karachiâ€™s National Stadium on Sunday.

