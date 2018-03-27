Islamabad United dedicates PSL 2018 win to Karachi

Owner of Islamabad United Ali Naqvi tweeted, “We are dedicating Islamabad United’s PSL3 final win to the beautiful & resilient people & city of Karachi.”He also said that the people of Karachi were lively, responsive, loud, cheerful & full of patriotic fervor!“Salute to the resilience of Karachiites!,” he added.Ali Naqvi, speaking in Samaa TV program “Se 8”, said that the arrival of international cricketers in Karachi after nine years was “welcoming”.“The international players, support staff and commentators came to Pakistan for the playoffs and final. The debate of foreign stars coming to the country should end,” he said.Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings to win their second PSL title.

Story first published: 27th March 2018