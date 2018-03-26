International players want restoration of cricket in Pakistan: Ajmal

KARACHI: Former Pakistani cricketer Saeed Ajmal said on Monday that international players wanted restoration of cricket in Pakistan.Â

Saeed Ajmal was speaking to Shahzad Iqbal on SAMAA TV’s showÂ AwazÂ during which the Islamabad United spin bowling coach said that Pakistanis wanted to reclaim the position they had lost in the world due to terrorist attacks.

“We have achieved a lot in this regard after last night when the final was held in Karachi,” said Saeed Ajmal.

(This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly).

