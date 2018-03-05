Inter-uni basketball matches: Islamabad v Quetta

March 5, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!




LAHORE: Students from a university in Islamabad comprehensively defeated the team from Quetta in an inter-university basketball tournament, on Monday.Â 

The team from Quetta proved to be no match for Islamabad as the latter downed the former by 34-3. Students from both teams praised the tournament and the environment in which it was played.

"We loved every bit of it--the sport, the music and cafe," said a girl from the winning team.

"The Islamabad team played quite well and after of this loss, we will be able to focus on our weaknesses," said a student from Quetta university team.

19 teams in total are taking part in the tournament, which will go on till March 8.

Reported by: Zia-ur-Rahman
Email This Post

Story first published: 5th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Senate standing committee grapples with VVIP protocol menace

March 5, 2018 7:51 pm

Wedding halls in certain areas of Karachi to remain closed for PSL final

March 5, 2018 7:19 pm

Multan Sultans dethrone Karachi Kings to lead points table

March 5, 2018 6:08 pm

Dual nationality: SC stops ECP from issuing notification to four newly-elected senators

March 5, 2018 5:34 pm

Janney, Rockwell and Hollywood sex scandal among the Oscar winners

March 5, 2018 9:04 am

Three to four wet spells likely in March

March 4, 2018 5:17 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 05 March 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 05 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 05 Mar 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 05 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 05 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 05 Mar 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.