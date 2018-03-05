Inter-uni basketball matches: Islamabad v Quetta

LAHORE: Students from a university in Islamabad comprehensively defeated the team from Quetta in an inter-university basketball tournament, on Monday.Â
The team from Quetta proved to be no match for Islamabad as the latter downed the former by 34-3. Students from both teams praised the tournament and the environment in which it was played.
"We loved every bit of it--the sport, the music and cafe," said a girl from the winning team.
"The Islamabad team played quite well and after of this loss, we will be able to focus on our weaknesses," said a student from Quetta university team.
19 teams in total are taking part in the tournament, which will go on till March 8.
Reported by: Zia-ur-Rahman
Tweet
Story first published: 5th March 2018