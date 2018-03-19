Inter-provincial games commence with colourful ceremony in Peshawar

March 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook




Report by Fayaz Ahmad

Cameraman Hayat Khan

PESHAWAR: The fourth edition of the inter-provincial games in Peshawar commenced on Monday with a colourful opening ceremony that featured a splendid blend of cultures.Â 

Participants from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan showcased regional dances with finesse at Qayyum stadium in Peshawar.

Players taking part in the tournament expressed joy on the occasion and reaffirmed their will to succeed at all cost.

The fourth edition of the tournament will feature 1500 athletes who will compete in various events. The three-day event will conclude on March 20 with a closing ceremony.
Published in Sports

Story first published: 19th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Imran laments control of ‘mafia’ over the country

March 19, 2018 4:03 pm

Urs of Moinuddin Chishti: India denies visas to Pakistanis

March 19, 2018 3:13 pm

Thousands of illegal rickshaws running in Peshawar

March 18, 2018 3:13 pm

Decision to ban Verna was taken by minority: Mahira Khan

March 18, 2018 1:32 pm

Need for bigger stadiums, says Sethi

March 18, 2018 12:10 pm

US once again tells Pakistan to “do more” against terrorists

March 18, 2018 11:03 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.