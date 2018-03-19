Inter-provincial games commence with colourful ceremony in Peshawar

Report by Fayaz Ahmad
Cameraman Hayat Khan
PESHAWAR: The fourth edition of the inter-provincial games in Peshawar commenced on Monday with a colourful opening ceremony that featured a splendid blend of cultures.Â
Participants from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan showcased regional dances with finesse at Qayyum stadium in Peshawar.
Players taking part in the tournament expressed joy on the occasion and reaffirmed their will to succeed at all cost.
The fourth edition of the tournament will feature 1500 athletes who will compete in various events. The three-day event will conclude on March 20 with a closing ceremony.
Story first published: 19th March 2018