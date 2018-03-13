Injured Rumman Raees ruled out for PSL

March 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
DUBAI: Islamabad Unitedâ€™s fast bowler Rumman has been officially ruled out from the remaining Pakistan Super League tournament as he has not fully recovered from the injury he suffered early this month in a match against Quetta Gladiators.

The bowlerâ€™s right-leg knee had stuck on the ground while saving a boundary.

Errol Alcott, the Islamabad United physio has been in discussion with the knee specialist, who has reviewed Rumman at Saudi German Hospital in Dubai, and they have concluded that while he has improved a lot, his knee is not holding up to the heavy load on landing impact on the knee whilst bowling and that he should take a rest to recover completely, said a spokesman of Islamabad United in a message today (Tuesday).

It is important for Islamabad United that the general wellbeing of its players and their future success in their cricket endeavours is maintained , so while we are disappointed for Rumman in not being with us for the remainder of the PSL 3 tournament , we know getting him to rest is the right thing to do. We wish him the best of luck for the rest of 2018, the spokesman added. â€“ APP


