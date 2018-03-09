Indian bowler Shami charged with violence after affairs claim

March 9, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!

Kolkata: Police on Friday charged Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami after his wife filed a formal complaint alleging assault, domestic violence and infidelity.

Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan, a former model, filed a written complaint with the police in Kolkata just days after going public with claims that Shami had affairs with other women.

The controversy has already cost Shami as India’s cricket board has put the 27-year-old bowler’s annual contract with the national team on hold while an investigation is conducted.

“Police have charged Indian pacer Mohammad Shami and his brother with sections related to rape, domestic violence and causing hurt with poisoning after Jahan’s complaint,” Kolkata police joint commissioner Praveen Tripathi told AFP.

“She has specifically complained about being tortured by her husband and in-laws, and about her husband having multiple extra-marital affairs,” Tripathi added.

Jahan made headlines by making public on Tuesday a series of messages Shami allegedly sent to women during their four-year marriage.

“I managed to access the security code in his phone and saw (the) chats last night. I was shocked and could not sleep,” she said.

“He tortured me physically and mentally over and over again. Shami assaulted me after returning from the South Africa tour,” Jahan told journalists on Friday.

Shami has dismissed the accusations of infidelity as a campaign to defame him.

“What is being said about my personal life is completely false,” he wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

“It’s definitely a part of a big conspiracy against me. This is just an attempt to defame me.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India dropped Shami from a list of contracted players unveiled Wednesday, which saw skipper Virat Kohli and other top Test players awarded salaries just above $1 million.

A supervisory committee overseeing BCCI affairs said the allegations against Shami put them in a difficult position and that his contract was on hold pending review. – AFP


Email This Post

Story first published: 9th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Social media voice disappointment over Qalandars

March 9, 2018 9:13 am

PSL 2018: Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 67 runs

March 8, 2018 9:50 pm

Watch: Ronchi blitz blows away Lahore Qalandars

March 8, 2018 8:49 pm

Ronchi’s 77 hands Lahore sixth loss in PSL 2018

March 8, 2018 8:00 pm

Pakistan accepts Indiaâ€™s humanitarian proposals on prisoner exchange

March 7, 2018 11:18 pm

PSL 2018: Hasan holds nerve to steal thriller for Quetta Gladiators

March 7, 2018 11:17 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 09 Mar 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 09 Mar 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 09 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 09 Mar 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 08 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 08 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.