IHC reserves verdict on Sharjeel Khanâ€™s plea

March 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

Reporting By: Fayyaz Mehmood

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court reserved its verdict against Pakistan Cricket Board tribunalâ€™s judgment regarding its jurisdiction in Sharjeel Khan case.

Counsel Tafazzul Rizvi represented the cricket board.

Appearing on behalf of federal government, Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid argued that IHC does not have jurisdiction to hear the case as the boardâ€™s tribunal awarded him punishment in Lahore

PCBâ€™s lawyer also supported the Khalidâ€™s arguments and gave references of other similar decisions.

The PCBâ€™s lawyer said that he strongly hoped that the cricketerâ€™s plea will be rejected.


Published in Sports

Story first published: 19th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

The mysterious red book of Dean Jones

March 19, 2018 2:00 pm

Watch: Kings put up shocking fielding display

March 19, 2018 12:47 pm

Arrangements finalized for PSL matches in Lahore

March 19, 2018 12:46 pm

Watch: Luke Ronchi pummel Kings

March 19, 2018 12:15 pm

Karachi Kings arrive in Lahore for PSL Eliminator

March 19, 2018 9:24 am

PSL 2018 playoff: Ronchi fires Islamabad United into final

March 18, 2018 9:00 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.