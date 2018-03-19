IHC reserves verdict on Sharjeel Khanâ€™s plea

Reporting By: Fayyaz Mehmood

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court reserved its verdict against Pakistan Cricket Board tribunalâ€™s judgment regarding its jurisdiction in Sharjeel Khan case.

Counsel Tafazzul Rizvi represented the cricket board.

Appearing on behalf of federal government, Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid argued that IHC does not have jurisdiction to hear the case as the boardâ€™s tribunal awarded him punishment in Lahore

PCBâ€™s lawyer also supported the Khalidâ€™s arguments and gave references of other similar decisions.

The PCBâ€™s lawyer said that he strongly hoped that the cricketerâ€™s plea will be rejected.

Story first published: 19th March 2018