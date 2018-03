IHC reserves verdict on Sharjeel Khanâ€™s plea

Reporting By: Fayyaz Mehmood

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court reserved its verdict against Pakistan Cricket Board tribunal’s judgment regarding its jurisdiction in Sharjeel Khan case.

Counsel Tafazzul Rizvi represented the cricket board.

Appearing on behalf of federal government, Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid argued that IHC does not have jurisdiction to hear the case as the board’s tribunal awarded him punishment in Lahore

PCB’s lawyer also supported the Khalid’s arguments and gave references of other similar decisions.

The PCB’s lawyer said that he strongly hoped that the cricketer’s plea will be rejected.

Published in Sports

Story first published: 19th March 2018