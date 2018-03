PHOTO: COURTESY ESPN

The International Cricket Council has nominated David Boon as the referee the T20 series between Pakistan and West Indies

The T20 series will kick off on April 1 and end on April 3. The matches will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Boon will come to Karachi along with ICC’s general manager, senior umpire and Adrian Grifith, the referee. The Pakistan Cricket Board had invited the ICC representatives.

Story first published: 27th March 2018