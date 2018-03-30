Hasan Ali apologizes over dancing in PSL 2018 final

March 30, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook




KARACHI: Cricketer Hasan Ali has apologized for dancing in the final of Pakistan Super League.

The fast bowler said that dancing his not his job.

“I am a sportsman, a cricketer. I will not do it again. I will concentrate on fast bowling in the future,” Ali said.

He added that he doesn’t know how to tamper the ball nor he ever learn how it is done.

Hasan Ali was one of the Peshawar Zalmi cricketers to dance during the Pakistan Super League final against Islamabad United.
Published in PSL 2018, Sports

Story first published: 30th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

New Zealand bowl first against England

March 30, 2018 5:13 am

West Indies announce squad for T20 series against Pakistan

March 30, 2018 3:59 am

Sandpaper Scandal: David Warner issues apology for ball-tampering

March 29, 2018 2:46 pm

Pakistan to start practice for Windies series today

March 29, 2018 12:54 pm

Pakistan cricket coach slams ‘boorish’ Australia players

March 29, 2018 12:49 pm

Cricket Australia dropped by top sponsor Magellan after cheat storm

March 29, 2018 6:22 am

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 29 March 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 29 March 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 29 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 29 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 29 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 29 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 29 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 29 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Roohan Ahmed

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.