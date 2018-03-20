NEWS DESK

Pakistan Super League 2018 final will be played on March 25 at Karachi’s National Stadium. Here are the rules which need to be followed by the fans before coming to the match.

Spectators will be allowed to enter the stadium from noon. The entry will be closed 5 pm.

No one will be allowed to leave the ground before the match ends.

The citizens have to carry their match ticket and their national identity card at all times. Mobile phones and cash will be allowed inside the stadium.

Only national flags are allowed inside the premises.

Fans will not be allowed to carry their own water bottles and food items. There will be stalls will be set up inside the stadiums.

Internet devices cannot be taken inside the stadium.

Other items which are not allowed inside the stadium also include knives, nail cutter, lighters, matches, bottles and paper plates.

A shuttle service will be running from parking to the stadium.

Story first published: 20th March 2018