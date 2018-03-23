“I had a very good time the last time I was here,” the West Indies cricketer said. He added, “I think it was the world cup against Sri Lanka and have fond memories of that particular stadium.”The mentor of Quetta Gladiators had played a 181-run innings against the island-nation in the 1987 World Cup match at Karachi’s National Stadium.“It’s just great to be back,” he added.The legend went on to say that the city will benefit from the final being staged here.He said that the tour of West Indies team of Karachi is a welcoming gesture.

Story first published: 23rd March 2018