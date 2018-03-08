From the stands: Sania, Shaniera root for Multan Sultans

Sania Mirza and Shaniera Akram can be seen having the time of their lives with fans from the stands as Multan Sultans took on Quetta Gladiators on Wednesday.Â
Shaniera has thrown her weight behind Multan Sultans since her husband, the legendary Wasim Akram, is the team's mentor.
Sania Mirza's husband Shoaib Malik is Multan Sultan's skipper.
Shaniera shakes hands with a fan while Sania waves to cheering supporters overhead.
Multan Sultans ended up losing to Quetta Gladiators in a contest that went down to the wire.
Story first published: 8th March 2018