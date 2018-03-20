First Eliminator: Zalmi to get walk-over if rain doesnâ€™t stop

March 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
LAHORE: Darren Sammy-led Peshawar Zalmi will proceed to the second Eliminator on the basis of its better net run-rate if the rain doesnâ€™t stop in Lahore.

The incessant rain is likely to affect todayâ€™s important match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

Sarfarazâ€™s Gladiators are at number 4 on the points table with 0.312 net run-rate, while the Zalmi is on 3 with 0.464.

The toss will take place at 6:30pm and ground examination will be conducted by the officials before the match.

In case the match is washed out, Zalmi will proceed to the second eliminator and will face Karachi Kings.

The final will be held in Karachi on March 25 between Islamabad United and winner of the second eliminator.
