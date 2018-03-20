Fan travels to stadium on bike to witness Quetta-Peshawar match

March 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
LAHORE: Unable to contain the PSL fever, this female fan traveled to Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday by bike in order to witness the clash between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi. 

With the first of the two PSL playoffs taking place in Lahore today, fans and cricket enthusiasts are leaving no stone unturned in witnessing the action live.

Quetta Gladiators will be missing pinch-hitters Kevin Pietersen and Shane Watson who bowed out of the eliminators owing to security reasons.

All foreign cricketers belonging to Peshawar Zalmi including skipper Dareen Sammy have arrived in Lahore to play the crucial game.
