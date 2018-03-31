Bairstow completes century as England post 307

March 31, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

CHRISTCHURCH:Â Jonny Bairstow completed his fifth Test century to overshadow a six-wicket haul by Tim Southee as England posted 307 in their first innings of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday.

Bairstow was the last man out for 101 when the innings wrapped up after 41 deliveries on day two.

Southee finished the innings with six for 62 but the honours of the innings were with Bairstow who rescued England when they were in trouble at 164 for seven and spent more than four hours at the crease.

The wicketkeeper-batsman started the day on 97, with England 290 for eight, and picked up a single off Tim Southee and then two more singles off Trent Boult, punching the air as he sprinted down the wicket to complete his century.

Boult eventually claimed the wicket with a short ball that Bairstow skied to Ross Taylor on the third-man boundary.

The New Zealand left-armer took four for 87 with he and Southee taking all 10 wickets as they did in the first innings of the first Test.

Jack Leach, on debut and one of three changes to the England side trounced in the first Test, made 16 before he was caught behind off Southee after putting on 48 with Bairstow for the ninth wicket. – AFP


Published in Sports

Story first published: 31st March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Century-making Markram piles on misery for embattled Australia

March 30, 2018 10:20 pm

Sarfaraz expects tough T20 series against weakened WI team

March 30, 2018 7:47 pm

India’s cricket stars aghast at Smith punishment

March 30, 2018 6:17 pm

Chance for Pakistan to consolidate top T20 ranking

March 30, 2018 5:02 pm

Traffic plan for Pak-Windies T20 series

March 30, 2018 1:13 pm

Hasan Ali apologizes over dancing in PSL 2018 final

March 30, 2018 10:37 am

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 30 March 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 30 March 2018
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 30 March 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 30 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 30 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 30 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 30 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 30 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Roohan Ahmed

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.