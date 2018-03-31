Bairstow completes century as England post 307

CHRISTCHURCH:Â Jonny Bairstow completed his fifth Test century to overshadow a six-wicket haul by Tim Southee as England posted 307 in their first innings of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday.

Bairstow was the last man out for 101 when the innings wrapped up after 41 deliveries on day two.

Southee finished the innings with six for 62 but the honours of the innings were with Bairstow who rescued England when they were in trouble at 164 for seven and spent more than four hours at the crease.

The wicketkeeper-batsman started the day on 97, with England 290 for eight, and picked up a single off Tim Southee and then two more singles off Trent Boult, punching the air as he sprinted down the wicket to complete his century.

Boult eventually claimed the wicket with a short ball that Bairstow skied to Ross Taylor on the third-man boundary.

The New Zealand left-armer took four for 87 with he and Southee taking all 10 wickets as they did in the first innings of the first Test.

Jack Leach, on debut and one of three changes to the England side trounced in the first Test, made 16 before he was caught behind off Southee after putting on 48 with Bairstow for the ninth wicket. – AFP

Story first published: 31st March 2018