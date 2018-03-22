‘Don’t sign contracts with players who refuse to play in Pakistan’

March 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
LAHORE: Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Khan Afridi said on Thursday that PSL franchises should not sign contracts with foreign players who refuse to play in Pakistan.Â 

At an event held in Lahore, Afridi said that one month of cricket would not have a lasting impact or benefit. Franchises should work throughout the year and promote young talent.

"These franchises should have their own cricket grounds and academies," he said. "Only one month of cricket is wrong--it will not have a lasting impact," he added.

He urged franchises not to sign contracts or enter into agreements with players who refuse to come to Pakistan for the final stages of the PSL.

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will face each other in the final on March 25 to be held in Karachi.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators' Shane Watson and Kevin Pietersen had bowed out of the first eliminator which was played in Lahore, owing to security reasons.
