LAHORE: Chairman PCB Najam Sethi has asked everyone to not contact him for free passes of PSL 2018 final.

The Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Najam Sethi tweeted that all of his family members, friends, government officials and VIPs should buy tickets online or through TCS centres in Lahore and Karachi.

“Please don’t ask me for free tickets. You can all afford to pay. Thank You!,” he said.

I request family, friends, govt top dogs, corporate bigwigs, vips, vip wannabes, ALL to BUY tickets online or from TCS centres in Lahore and Karachi. Pl dont ask me for free passes. You can all afford to pay. Thank you! â€” Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) March 10, 2018

Two eliminators of Pakistan Super League 2018 will be played in Lahore on March 20 and 21 respectively.

Karachi will host the this year’s final on March 25.

Story first published: 11th March 2018